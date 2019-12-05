Storm Team 11: December Weather Perfection

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

A seasonable set-up today along with abundant sunshine means a great early December day, with sunshine from start to finish. Temperatures will be perfect as well with low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Looking Ahead into the Weekend

A system will pass through the region tomorrow, but with limited moisture, our rain threat looks low. High pressure will be back this weekend with sunshine and above average temperatures in the low 50’s Saturday, mid 50’s Sunday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf