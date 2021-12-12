Storm Team 11: December sunshine is back

Back to December Weather

Conditions are back to December with a breezy and colder morning with temperatures in the 20’s and low 30’s. Sunshine is back all day long with a bright and beautiful day with upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.

Warmer Next Week

Get ready for a quiet and very pleasant weather pattern for mid-December with sunny days ahead. Temperatures will be moderating into the 50’s Monday, low 60’s Tuesday, and mid 60’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance for rain is not until late next week and into next weekend.

