Storm Team 11: December-like feel in early November

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, October 31, 2020

Happy Halloween! Clouds increase for everyone overnight. A few showers are possible by daybreak. Don’t forget to “fall back” before you go to bed; turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. The sunrise is at 6:53 AM Sunday and the sunset is at 5:32 PM Sunday.

Temperatures start off between 40 and 44 degrees Sunday morning. Widely scattered brief showers are anticipated mainly before 3 PM as our next weather maker slides through. About a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a chilly wind on the first day of November. A high of 57 degrees will feel like the 40s most of the day. There should be mostly sunny skies by the end of the day.

We’ll be in and out of the clouds Sunday night. Still on the breezy side. If winds die down enough by early Monday, frost is a good possibility. A low of 31 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 20s in the mountains. There may be just enough moisture to squeeze out a *few* snowflakes in the mountains through Monday morning. It is more likely up toward Tazewell County into West Virginia.

Lots of sunshine Monday with maybe just a few clouds. Cold and a bit breezy. The high around 49 degrees, closer to 40 degrees in the mountains.

Tuesday morning looks the coldest with lows in the upper 20s — even in the Tri-Cities. It will be warming up quickly though on Election Day with total sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.Daytime highs climb into the mid 60s by Wednesday afternoon and approach 70 degrees starting Friday.

Take care and enjoy the rest of the weekend!