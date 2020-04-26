Storm Team 11: Damp and breezy tonight, Sunshine returns Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Cloudy, damp and breezy tonight as showers continue to move in from the northwest through the evening hours. Cool with a low of 42 degrees.



There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the North Carolina Mountains until 10 a.m. Monday. Winds could gust up to 50 mph out of the northwest in spots.



Clouds first thing Monday give way to sunshine by mid to late morning at the latest. Mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Nice and dry with a high of 64 degrees.



Clear skies at first Monday night before it turns partly cloudy. The low at 41 degrees.



Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Warmer with a slight chance of a passing light shower. Temperatures maxing out around 72 degrees.



Our next weather maker swings through Wednesday boosting our rain chances to 80 percent. Showers and thunderstorms expected with highs in the upper 60s. Cool and breezy again Thursday as showers linger with highs in the upper 50s.



Take care and have a great week!