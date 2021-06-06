Storm Team 11: Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 6, 2021



Summary

Get ready for an unsettled week of weather as showers and thunderstorms dot the landscape in east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. This is thanks to a persistent pattern bringing in moisture rich air over the Appalachians and Tennessee Valley from the south. The best chance of rain most days will come in the afternoon and evening. However, given all the moisture in place, there will be showers and thunderstorms some nights and early in the morning as well, especially perhaps late in the week. With the downpours, comes the potential for some localized flooding.



More Detailed Outlook

Mostly cloudy skies tonight. Most of the passing showers end late. A low of 64 to 66 degrees.



Limited sunshine Monday with a few showers in the morning. There is a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms starting around noon and continuing through the day. We have a 60% chance of rain. The high around 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70s in the mountains and upper 70s to low 80s in southwest Virginia.



Partly to mostly cloudy Monday night. Widely scattered showers around mainly during the evening. The low around 65 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread in the afternoon and evening but some scattered showers are possible in the morning. The high around 85 degrees.

Humidity and moisture content stays very noticeable all week helping to contribute to continued rain chances along with some upper level energy in the atmosphere.



There may be a few less storms Wednesday, but we’re splitting hairs. Scattered thunderstorms are still possible with highs in the low to mid 60s.



We keep a 60 to 70% chance of rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and possibly even Saturday.