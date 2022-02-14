Cold Start to the work week

Temperatures will stay chilly Monday with low 30s in the mountains and low 40s in the Tri-Cities. A breezy westerly wind means even colder feeling temperatures with wind chill values in the teens in the mountains and 30s in the Tri-Cities.

Nice Warm-up

Conditions warm nicely Tuesday into Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be above average with mid 50s Tuesday, near 60 Wednesday.

Spring-like set-up

Our next weather maker will bring in spring-like conditions with warm and windy weather Thursday with rain becoming likely late afternoon and evening. Conditions remain very soggy Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will be seasonal with low to mid 50s and sunshine.

