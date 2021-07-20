Storm Team 11: Cranking up the heat in the days ahead

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Tuesday, July 20, 2021



Summary

Hotter and drier for the rest of the workweek. The threat for a few showers and thunderstorms starts to return toward the weekend.



Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. An isolated shower is possible. Clouds will start decreasing during the overnight and that could lead to a little fog development late. Mild with a low of 60 to 62 degrees with upper 50s in the mountains. After areas of fog in the morning,



Hot, Dry and Hazy

A mostly sunny and hazy Wednesday. The haze is courtesy of smoke coming from wildfires in Canada and the Western U.S. Since it’s above the ground, there are no air quality issues from it here at this point. It will be a hot afternoon though. Highs mostly in the mid 80s in southwest Virginia, upper 80s in the Tri-Cities and upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the mountains.



Mostly clear and pretty mild tomorrow night. Lows mostly between 60 and 64 degrees.



Sunny to partly cloudy Thursday. Hot with a high of 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Lows in the low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains. It should be dry the next two days.



Late Week and Weekend Outlook

As we go into Friday, a couple spotty thunderstorms are possible perhaps mainly in the higher elevations. The high around 90 degrees. We’ll keep highs of 90 degrees or better through the weekend with a gradual uptick in rain chances. Scattered thunderstorms are possible, especially toward the end of the weekend.