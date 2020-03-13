Storm Team 11: Cooler with showers at times this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Mostly cloudy and cooler tonight. The low near 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies for Saturday. Dry to start off the day with rain showers gradually moving closer to the lunch hour, increasing during the afternoon and evening. The high at 53 degrees



Rain continues, heavy at times, for Saturday night with a low of 43 degrees.



Showers stick around through Sunday morning with a little sunshine possible toward the end of the day. Mostly cloudy overall. The high around 55 degrees.



Have a great weekend!