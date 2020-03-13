Storm Team 11: Cooler with showers at times this weekend

1  of  4
Ballad Health to limit visitor access due to coronavirus outbreak President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency TDH: 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee Va. Governor Northam orders all schools to be closed for ‘minimum of two weeks’
Mostly cloudy and cooler tonight. The low near 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies for Saturday. Dry to start off the day with rain showers gradually moving closer to the lunch hour, increasing during the afternoon and evening. The high at 53 degrees

Rain continues, heavy at times, for Saturday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Showers stick around through Sunday morning with a little sunshine possible toward the end of the day. Mostly cloudy overall. The high around 55 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

