Storm Team 11: Cooler, with scattered showers and storms

Storm Team 11

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Good morning!



Showers have moved across the area early this morning. Throughout the rest of your Saturday, expect some more scattered showers and storms. With all the the cloud cover, high temperatures will top out in the low 70s for the upper elevations and upper 70s elsewhere.



Tonight there is a 30% chance of seeing some rain with mostly cloudy conditions sticking around. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.



Sunday we stay on the cooler side with highs once again in the upper 70s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.



Rain chances stick around the first few days of the next work week. We slowly warm back into the mid 80s by the end of the week with drier air filtering in.



Have a happy Saturday!

