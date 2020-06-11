Storm Team 11: Cooler tonight with a beautiful Friday on deck

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, June 11, 2020



Skies will turn mostly clear tonight. With dry air in place, it will be cooler than the last several nights. The low at 54 degrees.



Lots of sunshine headed our way Friday. Pleasantly warm with a less humid feel to the air. The high at 82 degrees.



A few clouds Friday night. Refreshing with a low of 55 degrees.



A sunny start to Saturday before becoming partly cloudy toward the afternoon. It should remain dry with a high of 81 degrees.



Rain chances start to make a come back Sunday. Right now, it looks like best chance of showers will be over the mountains, but stay tuned. There could be more cloud cover as well. Highs in the upper 70s.



Have a great night!