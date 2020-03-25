1  of  2
Storm Team 11: Cooler tonight, Lots of sunshine Thursday as warming trend gets underway

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Mostly clear and cooler tonight. On the chilly side. A low near 39 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine Thursday. Nice and mild. Get out and enjoy the fresh air if you can! The high at 73 degrees.

Passing clouds Thursday night. Nice with a low of 51 degrees.

Partly sunny Friday with a few thundershowers possible mainly north of the Tri-Cities in Kentucky and near the Virginia/West Virginia line. The high at 79 degrees.

We’ll push 80 degrees Saturday. It should be dry during the day with times of sun and clouds.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A cooling trend is expected next week.

