Storm Team 11: Cooler today with scattered showers

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Good morning!



The chance of scattered showers continues today, although not as much coverage as yesterday. There is a 40% chance of rain. Cloud cover along with winds from the north bringing in cooler air will keep us in the 60s today.



Tonight showers will end early. Cloud cover will begin to clear out as well. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.



Wednesday morning some patchy fog could be around early. We will warm into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s.



Thursday and Friday will warm back into the upper 70s near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 50s.



Next system is set to move in Saturday. This will produce scattered showers as well as a nice cool down by next week.



Have a great day!