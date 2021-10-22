Storm Team 11: Cooler finish to the work week

Cooler Today

A cool front will usher in cooler conditions this morning with a cloudy start to the day. With a cloudy sky this morning, temperatures will be slow to rise through the day. Daytime highs will range from near 60 in the Tri-Cities to the low to mid 50’s in the mountains with a little late day sunshine.

Weekend Outlook

Expect a cloudy and cool start Saturday morning with some patchy drizzle possible. Conditions will clear through the day with some afternoon sunshine Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid 60’s Saturday, while a warmer wind will promote a quick warm-up into the mid to upper 70’s Sunday.

More Active Next Week

A rainmaker is expected Monday afternoon with scattered showers expected. More significant October change comes late Wednesday with widespread rain likely, followed by a cooler and breezy set-up mid to late next week.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 3,000 to 5,000 ft see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the next 2 weeks. More details are here