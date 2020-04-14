Storm Team 11: Cooler day with a small rain threat this evening

STORM TEAM 11

Quiet Day Ahead

We are enjoying a quieter and cooler start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. Conditions will remain dry through the afternoon, while a weak system settles in our area this evening, offering a small rain potential this evening into tonight. Higher elevations could see a light wintry mix where temperatures will be colder with little impact.

Cool Week Ahead

Conditions clear Wednesday, while more sunshine is expected Thursday. Brighter days are always nice this time of year despite the cool temperatures. A gradual warm-up is expected late in the week with upper 60’s Friday.

Wet Weather for the Weekend

A weather system approaches the area Saturday with a few scattered showers. Another rainmaker is possible Sunday with additional scattered showers.

