Storm Team 11: Cooler change blows in today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, November 22, 2020

Showers likely this evening through ending in most spots by 2 AM. Overcast skies with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s around sunrise to 9 AM Monday.

Clouds Monday morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by midday. Cooler. The high of 53 degrees may actually come around midnight tonight with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees much of the day.

A few clouds Monday evening. More clouds as the night progresses especially the farther north you live. Cold with a low of 32 degrees, upper 20s in the mountains.

Times of clouds and sun for Tuesday. Dry with a mild afternoon high of 58 to 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 40s to near 50 degrees in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday as our next weather maker approaches. That will give us showers at times during the afternoon and evening. Breezy with gusty winds possible especially in the mountains and wind-prone areas. A high of 62 degrees.

Rain should come to an end by Thursday morning and overall Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be pretty nice with more sun by the afternoon. 40s in the morning will be followed by 60s in the afternoon.

More rain is possible by next weekend with colder air expected the following week as we head into December.