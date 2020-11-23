LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Cooler change blows in today

Cooler Start Today
A cold front will deliver a fresh dose of cooler air this morning, with upper 30’s to low 40’s by sunrise, followed by a slow rise in temperatures to near 50 in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 40’s in the mountains.

Seasonal Change Ahead
Conditions will be very seasonal with sunshine and upper 50’s Tuesday.

Next Rainmaker Wednesday Night
Another system moves in late Wednesday, with rain likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving
Conditions dry out and clear with a mild afternoon in the low to mid 60’s.

