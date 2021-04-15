Storm Team 11: Noticeably cooler temperatures Thursday

April-like Change

Cooler air will continue to filter in this morning thanks to a northwest breeze. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid-50s in the mountains.

Cooler Changes Ahead

The end of the week is looking bright but cool, with patchy frost possible Friday morning followed by a sunny and cooler afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be around Saturday, especially during the afternoon with cool upper 50’s. Showers will linger Sunday with low 60’s.

Extended Outlook

Our weather pattern will continue to favor a cooler set-up next week with high temperatures mainly in the 60’s.