Storm Team 11 Forecast:
March 5, 2021
Winter Chill Through the Weekend with Plenty of Sunshine
Sunshine mixed with high clouds this afternoon, especially in east Tennessee and North Carolina. Cooler than average temperatures this afternoon as we top out in the upper 40s in the Tri-Cities, with low 40s in the mountains. More clouds at times tonight with lows in the upper 20s.
After some early morning clouds Saturday, the rest of the weekend stays sunny and chilly. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 40s while overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Cooler in the mountains with 30s for highs and lows in the teens.
Spring-like Warm Up
After a chilly weekend, get ready for a nice March warm up next week as warmer air returns to the region and winds become southwesterly. Sunshine is still kicking Monday with highs in the upper 50s before climbing in the low to mid 60s Tuesday.
Despite more cloud cover Wednesday and Thursday, our highs are expected to climb well above the average into the low to mid 70s!
Storm Team 11: Cool with sun and high clouds this afternoon, Chilly sunshine this weekend
Storm Team 11 Forecast: