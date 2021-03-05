Storm Team 11: Cool with sun and high clouds this afternoon, Chilly sunshine this weekend

When is spring?

The answer depends on which spring you are talking about.

Meteorological spring has actually already begun! We define meteorological seasons by the annual temperature cycle. Meteorological spring begins March 1st and lasts through the end of May.

There is a reason we call this a transitional season; average highs start off in the 50s at the beginning of March and end with highs near 80 at the end of May!

More commonly, we hear of astronomical spring. This is when the vernal equinox occurs.

An astronomical season is defined by Earth's position relative to the sun.

On the vernal equinox, Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the sun. This produces equal amounts of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

The first day of spring this year is on March 20, 2021 and will last until June 20, 2021.