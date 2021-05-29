Storm Team 11: Cool with stubborn clouds Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Clouds Remain for Now

Overcast and cool tonight with drizzle and mist at times. Areas of fog possible. A low near 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities with 40s in the higher elevations and southwest Virginia.

Cool Sunday with No Shortage of Clouds

Mainly cloudy Sunday with very limited sunshine possible toward the end of the day. Some drizzle or mist is still possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s in southwest Virginia from Wise and Lebanon northward and in the mountains. The rest of southwest Virginia tops out in the low 60s with mid 60s in the Tri-Cities.

Clouds start to depart more Sunday night and we should turn mostly clear during the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunnier and Mild Monday

More sun than clouds for Memorial Day. Nice and mild as temperatures bump up closer to average for the last day of May! Highs in the low 70s north with mid to upper 70s south, approaching 80 degrees mid afternoon in the warmer valleys of east Tennessee.

Slight Chance of Rain Tuesday and Wednesday

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower. Showers should mainly be confined to North Carolina and/or near the Kentucky/Virginia border as it appears now. We top out in the low 80s.

A few more hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Wednesday particularly starting in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highest Rain Chances Late in the Week

Showers and storms are much more likely Thursday and even Friday. This could be another round of much needed rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.