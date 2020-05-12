Storm Team 11: Cool Weather Continues before Summer Warmth Roll In

STORM TEAM 11

Staying Cool Today

Record cold this morning with lows in the mid 30’s. Cool weather is here to stay today, with highs near 60 in the Tri-Cities, low 50’s in the higher elevations.

Few Showers Wednesday

Look for a few scattered showers during the day Wednesday as a warm front passes through.

Late Week Summer Warmth

Get ready to jump right into summer-like warmth starting Thursday, with plenty of warm weather this weekend. Given the summer-like pattern, isolated storms will be possible mainly in the mountains.

