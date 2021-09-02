Storm Team 11: Cool tonight followed by a pleasant Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Thursday, September 2, 2021



Fair skies tonight. Temperatures will be cool with a low of 52 degrees and calm winds.



Look for a mix of sun and clouds for your Friday with an afternoon high of 82 degrees with a light northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.



Partly cloudy skies Friday night with a low of 56 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high at 82 degrees.



A weak system will drop into our region Saturday night and Sunday. This could create a few spotty showers late Saturday night and a 40% chance of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm Sunday. The afternoon high will be 83 degrees.



Look for passing clouds Sunday night with an overnight of 62 degrees and maybe a stray shower. We start off the workweek with a 30% chance of showers Monday. The high around 83. Monday night will be partly cloudy skies with a low of 58 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies will prevail Tuesday with a high of 83 degrees.



Our next weather maker will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. The chance of rain is 50%. The afternoon high is at 79 degrees.



Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees.