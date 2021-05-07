Storm Team 11: Cool start to the weekend, Then warmer Sunday – Few showers around

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, May 7, 2021

Variable cloud cover tonight with a 30% chance of showers around midnight or later. A low of 43 degrees.

A few showers possible Saturday, especially early and late. A mix of sun and clouds. Cool and breezy. A high of 63 degrees with upper 50s in parts of southwest Virginia and the higher elevations.

Mostly cloudy and cool Saturday night with a passing shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday for Mother’s Day. Windy and warmer with a 20% chance of rain. The high around 78 degrees. Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected with gusts of 30 mph possible.

Showers and even some thunderstorms are likely Monday. Highs near 70 degrees.

Dry Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rain chances start to go up again Wednesday and especially Thursday. Cool weather sticks around most of next week.