Storm Team 11: Cool Start, Sunny and Warm Finish

Friday

Friday is off to a clear and cool start with most areas in the mid 50’s. Sunshine and dry air means a quick warm-up this morning, with mid 70’s midday, mid 80’s mid-afternoon. Evening temperatures will cool back into the 70’s, so overall a beautiful Friday.

Labor Day Weekend

Sunny days are likely Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with sunny and hot days and clear and cool nights. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, while mountain locations will be in the 70’s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian continues to intensify and is currently a category 2 hurricane. Intensification is likely to continue today and could become a major hurricane this afternoon. Landfall looks very likely along the east coast of Florida, and even more specifically, the central or southern coast of Florida Monday night into Tuesday as a major hurricane. After landfall, Dorian will drift northward very slowly Tuesday and Wednesday.

Longer term track looks to favor the southeast coast, which means the Carolina coastline needs to stay aware of a potential impact. Coastal flooding from storm surge, and inland flooding will be increasingly likely early to mid next week for the southeast. Residents in the Carolinas will need to be aware of impacts next week.

For those traveling this weekend, with seasonal travel congestion at its peak, along with additional residents evacuating the coast, consider this during your weekend travel plans and be aware of extra high traffic congestion.

