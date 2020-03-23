Storm Team 11: Cool, rainy Monday with more showers and thunderstorms by late Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Monday, March 23, 2020

Good morning! Have the umbrella handy today as it will be a cloudy, cool and soggy day. Rain will be heavy at times. The heaviest rain is expected during the morning and early afternoon before it becomes more scattered in nature. About a half inch of rain expected with upwards of 1 inch of rain, especially in east Tennessee. The high near 56 degrees.



Staying cloudy tonight as showers end. The low near 47 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a dry start to the day. The high near 67 degrees. Rain starts moving in by mid to late afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible toward the end of the day into Tuesday night. A few storms could pack quite a punch with small hail and gusty winds not out of the question. As of now, the best chance of organized severe weather looks to stay off to our west, but stay tuned.



Rain early Wednesday will be followed by dry weather Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. We really warm up toward the end of the week with highs well into the 70s and approaching 80 degrees.



Have a great week!