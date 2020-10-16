Storm Team 11: Cool change today with morning showers

Chilly Change Today

A cold front has arrived, and temperatures will be quite cool today compared to yesterday, along with some light showers around this morning. From sunny and 77, to mainly cloudy and mid 50’s, expect around a 20 degree temperature change.

Frost/Freeze Tonight

With clearing conditions, temperatures will be cold, with a widespread frost expected in the Tri-Cities, and a freeze expected in the higher elevations.

Cooler Weekend Ahead

The weekend will be bright and beautiful, with highs near 60 Saturday, upper 60’s Sunday.

Fall Color Change Update

Peak color is expected in the higher elevations around 3,000 to 5000ft this weekend, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is around 1 week away.