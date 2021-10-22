Storm Team 11: Cool as clouds linger tonight and the very beginning of the weekend

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for cloud cover to hang around tonight and the first part of Saturday before a clearing trend is expected for the most part Saturday afternoon. It will be a pleasant fall day. Warmer Sunday and Monday. Slight ups and downs in the temperatures next week with occasional showers in the forecast.



Cool and Cloudy Tonight

Stubborn clouds are in the mix tonight. Quite cool. The low around 48 degrees.



Clearing This Weekend

Morning clouds and some possible fog will give way to a mostly sunny sky Saturday. A high of 67 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia and upper 50s in the mountains.



A little more cloudiness again Saturday night. Partly cloudy overall. Cool with lows in the mid 40s.



Warm Up Ahead

Mostly sunny Sunday. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s in most locations, around 77 degrees on average in the Tri-Cities.



Leaf Peeping This Weekend

It looks like a great weekend to do some leaf peeping. Colors are peaking around 3,500 – 4,000 feet. We are still several days away from peak in the Tri-Cities.



Rain Chances Return Monday P.M.

For Monday, our next weather maker slides into the region. An energetic upper level flow ahead of a cold front will give us showers and some thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon, evening and overnight. There is a 70% chance of rain. The high around 74 degrees.

Unsettled at Times Next Week

Another system could affect us as early as late Wednesday. Occasional showers appear a good possibility through the end of the week. Stay tuned!