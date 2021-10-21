Storm Team 11: Cool as clouds linger Friday

Summary

Showers taper down overnight but the clouds linger much of Friday with times of sunshine in between. It will be a cool end to the workweek and start to the weekend. Most of the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies. However, Sunday looks warmer ahead of our next surge of moisture which looks to bring rain Monday into Tuesday.



Rain Around Tonight

Showers end late. Sprinkles or drizzle possible through the overnight. A low of 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 40s elsewhere.



Cool with Clouds Friday

Clouds and peeks of sun Friday. A cool day. Just a stray shower at best. Highs in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities with 50s in southwest Virginia and the mountains.

Mostly cloudy Friday night. Cool for high school football games but dry other than maybe a touch of drizzle. Game time temperatures will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s overnight.

Clearing This Weekend – Warmer Sunday

Drizzle is possible early Saturday with skies clearing by late morning. Skies should turn mostly sunny. The high around 67 degrees with upper 50s in the mountains and low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia.

We’ll be around 10 degrees warmer Sunday with a mainly dry day. A high of 77 degrees.

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Rain chances return off and on for the next workweek. The first chance comes primarily Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.