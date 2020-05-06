STORM TEAM 11

Cool and Wet Today

A chilly and wet day ahead with another system driving in scattered showers and reinforcing some March-like air. Temperatures will stay in the 50’s, with mid to upper 50’s Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

March-Like Chill Continue

Another rainmaker arrives Friday, with widespread rain and cool 50’s, with even a little mountain wintry mix

Mother’s Day Weekend

Cooler conditions return mid-week, with highs only in the 50’s Wednesday, with a cooler trend into the weekend. Showers will be possible Wednesday, followed by another good chance for rain Friday.

