Storm Team 11: Cool and gloomy weekend with rain in the Tri-Cities, Risk of ice north and east

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, February 12, 2021



Cloudy with patchy fog tonight as we get ready to say hello to our next weather maker. There will be scattered showers around especially in our southern communities late tonight before increasing toward morning. The low around 38 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Temperatures in southwest Virginia near Wise and in North Carolina will be near or just below freezing. As moisture runs over the area once again, that will pose another freezing rain threat with at least a light glaze of ice once again this weekend Saturday through Sunday morning.



Cool, gloomy and cloudy Saturday with showers at times in the Tri-Cities. A quarter to half inch of rain possible with ice north and northeast of the Tri-Cities. The high around 45 degrees with highs in the mid to upper 30s elsewhere.



Clouds linger Saturday night with a few passing showers Saturday night and freezing drizzle to the north Tri-Cities. A low of 36 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 30s to the north. Remember, freezing rain clings to things!



Mainly cloudy skies Sunday. Drizzle, freezing drizzle and light rain continues in spots. Highs in the 30s and 40s to the north of the Tri-Cities, possibly near 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities, especially if we get a few peeks of sunshine late in the day.

A couple more waves of moisture move in Monday and Tuesday. The heaviest looks to be late Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday. Look out for more showers with another potential of freezing rain and ice to the north, especially near the Kentucky/Virginia line.

It may end as some snow in our northern communities early Tuesday with a wintry mix possible in the Tri-Cities. Moisture should move out Tuesday afternoon as we stay mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

Warmer Wednesday and I’m hopeful we’ll see at least partly sunny skies. Highs may climb into the low to mid 50s in the Tri-Cities.

A strong storm system is poised to swing through Thursday into part of Friday. Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible before cold air on the back side leaves us with the possibility of scattered snow showers Friday. There could be a lot of wind energy with this system so stay tuned!