Storm Team 11: Cool and dry today, gloomy and cooler Saturday with some light rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, April 16, 2021



Comfortably Cool This Afternoon

Afternoon temperatures will be back in the low to mid-60s in the Tri-Cities, low 50s in the mountains. We’ll have sun and high clouds. Turning mostly cloudy tonight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

Cloudy and gray Saturday along with a chance for scattered light showers through the day. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, close to 50 degrees in the mountains.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with some isolated showers possible and highs in the low 60’s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next Week

A brief warm up is possible Monday and Tuesday.



Meanwhile, we’re trending colder by mid next week with a chance for rain and a wintry mix especially in the mountains Wednesday.