Storm Team 11: Continued Hot and Humid with an Isolated Afternoon Storm Threat

Monday

Seasonable summer weather continues through the afternoon with hot and humid conditions along with spotty storms developing initially over the mountains and then drifting into or near parts of the Tri-Cities. Watch out for lightning and brief heavy downpours.

Weekday Outlook

Heavy rain will be moving into our area mid-week. A tremendous amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere means soggy conditions, but it also means the potential for flooding given our topography. Keeping a watchful eye to the overall system as it passes through mid-week.

Potential Flood Threat

Heavy rain associated with the remnants of Barry will likely move through our area Wednesday. Time wise looks like Wednesday afternoon and evening will be the most favored time for heavy rain. With heavy tropical rain, rain rates are high, giving us a slight risk for flash flooding.

