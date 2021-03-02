LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Conditions dry out today as we enjoy sunshine & seasonable weather

Seasonal Day 

We are back in the 30s this morning making this a seasonably chilly early March morning.  Sunshine will feel nice this afternoon along with low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.  

Staying Dry This Week 

Rain threat will be mainly absent this week with an extended time to dry out.  Sunshine and 50’s is exactly where we expect to be for the first full week of March.  

Weekend Outlook 

Temperatures are trending a little cooler for the weekend in the upper 40’s to near 50, but overall, still bright and beautiful.  We rebound back into the upper 50’s to low 60’s by early next week.  

