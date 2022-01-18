Storm Team 11: Conditions clearing today but keeping an eye on our next winter weather maker

Clearing Today

After a few flurries, get ready to enjoy some afternoon sunshine with temperatures approaching 40 in the Tri-Cities, low 30’s in the mountains.

Warmer Wednesday

Temperatures will be noticeably warmer Wednesday ahead of our next system with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Rain showers will begin to move into our area late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

Winter Weather Thursday

Rain changes to snow Thursday morning with another chance for some accumulating snow of around 1 to 2 inches. Additional snow showers will be possible on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will remain cold with a chance for some light snow Sunday. Highs will be chilly with mid to upper 30’s.

