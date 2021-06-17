Storm Team 11: Comfortable overnight followed by hot, dry Friday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, June 17, 2021



Summary

We’ll have a dry end to the workweek. Humidity goes up over the weekend and gradually leads to a slow rise in rain chances. Rainfall is more likely early next week.



Humidity Remains in Check Through Friday

A starlit sky tonight. Cool and refreshing for mid June. A low of 52 to 55 degrees.



Abundant sunshine Friday. Humidity will still be under control but it will be a hotter afternoon. A bit breezy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, approaching 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly clear Friday night with some high clouds rolling in overnight. Warmer with a stray shower. The low around 62 degrees.



Summer-like Feel This Weekend

A gradual increase in clouds Saturday. Partly cloudy overall. Hot and muggy with a spotty storm. There is a 20% chance of rain, perhaps greatest near the Virginia/Kentucky/West Virginia border. The high around 88 degrees.



Dad, you’ll certainly feel the humidity Sunday! A mix of sun and clouds is expected Father’s Day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This as a tropical depression or tropical storm likely develops and moves toward the western Gulf Coast Saturday. The remnants will head over the deep south toward Georgia and the Carolinas Sunday and Monday.



Elevated Rain Chances Early Next Week

We’ll likely see some rain from this leftover tropical system Sunday night into Monday but the heaviest rain may stay to our south. A separate weather maker approaches from the northwest late Monday into Tuesday, which will give us our highest rain chances for the next week on Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned!



We should dry out and maybe even cool off slightly Wednesday.