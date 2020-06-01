Storm Team 11: Comfortable Monday with lots of sunshine

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 31, 2020



Starry skies tonight. Much cooler with a low of 46 degrees, which is 10 degrees cooler than average.

After a slight chill in the air early Monday considering it’s June 1st, lots of sunshine will warm us up to 79 degrees. Humidity values will still be in the comfortable range. Don’t forget your sunscreen!



Mostly clear Monday night with a few more clouds possible late. One more cool night with a low of 51 degrees.



Sunny to partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. While it looks like rain stays out of the picture, we will starting to heat up. The high at 84 degrees.



We’ll top out in the mid to upper 80s with a hot and humid setup the rest of the week. There could be a shower or storm late Wednesday, but there’s a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon and evening as of now.



Have a great week!