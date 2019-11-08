Storm Team 11: Colder Friday Finish

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

A fresh does of chilly air has arrived this morning with a breezy and chilly morning. A sunny afternoon means a bright Friday finish, while temperatures remain chilly with low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

It will be extra cold tonight into Saturday morning with low to mid 20’s. A sunny weekend means some nice weather to get out and about and enjoy. High temperatures will be near 50 Saturday, 60 on Sunday.

Arctic Changes Ahead

A blast of arctic air is set to arrive Monday night into Tuesday with the coldest conditions of the season. Scattered snow showers will be possible Tuesday with blustery and very cold conditions. Despite the chance for snow, accumulations look minimal at this point, while the cold arctic air will be the main impact.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf