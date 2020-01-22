Storm Team 11: Cold with more clouds starting tonight, Umbrella weather Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

January 22, 2020



Increasing cloudiness continues tonight as we stay cold. Although it won’t be quite as cold as last night. The low near 22 degrees.



Cloudy for Thursday with peeks of sun possible from time to time. We stay dry. The high near 50 degrees.



The clouds remain Thursday night with showers in spots late with a low around 36 degrees.

There is a High Wind Watch for the mountainous terrain of east Tennessee starting Thursday night and continuing through Friday afternoon. Southeast winds will be quite strong. Gusts to 60 mph are not out of the question.



Rain likely Friday with breezy winds. Rain chances are at 70%. The high near 50 degrees once again.



Moisture stays in place this weekend, and as colder air returns, areas of rain are expected to switch over to snow showers by late Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.



Stay tuned and have a great night!