Storm Team 11: Cold, winter blast helps our rain switch to snow late Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Cloudy and cool tonight as rain moves in from south to north especially after 8 PM. Rain will be heavy at times through Monday morning. Rainfall totals will be around a half inch to 1 inch. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees until daybreak, which will be the warmest part of Monday. A couple strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible in the east Tennessee mountains.



Turning windy and colder as we go throughout the day Monday. Winds will be out of the west between 10 and 25 mph with gusts up to 30 or 35 mph for everyone. Scattered showers will slowly transition to snow showers as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day before dropping into the 30s by late afternoon and early evening.

Here are a few projected times for the changeover to occur:

Southeast Kentucky and parts of Wise and northern Lee County: 10 AM to 2 PM Monday

Highest elevations of east Tennessee and North Carolina: 12 PM to 4 PM Monday

Elevations down to 3,000 feet: 2 PM to 6 PM Monday

Rest of our area, including the Tri-Cities: 4 PM to 9 PM Monday



Colder and staying breezy Monday night as periods of snow showers continue. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees with wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees. Driving is not recommended in the higher terrain above 3,000 feet because of blowing snow.

Snow showers and flurries will be around Tuesday morning before wrapping up. Watch for slippery road conditions especially in areas with accumulating snow away from the valleys. It may take most of the day for some of the very highest elevations to see the snow come to an end. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.



Here are a few general expected snowfall totals based on elevation:

Tri-Cities: A trace or a dusting of snow to 1 inch on average

The mountains up to 3,000 feet: 1 to 3 inches of snow on average

The mountains above 3,000 feet to 4,500 feet: 3 to 6 inches of snow on average

The mountains above 4,500 feet: 4 to 8 inches of snow on average, if not more, especially on northwest facing peaks.

By far, the cold and gusty winds, will be the big story over the snow outside of the mountains. Lows will be in teens to near 20 degrees Wednesday morning, again feeling colder with the wind. The sun returns Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Still chilly Thursday. Clouds may increase and we could hit 50 degrees again.



We will watch for the possibility of another system late next week and over the weekend that could provide at least a wintry mix. Stay with Storm Team 11 as we watch for a nice taste of winter!