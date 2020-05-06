1  of  2
Storm Team 11: Cold weather for May may break a couple records through the weekend

(WJHL)- Lows early Thursday morning will dip into the mid 30s across much of the region. This means we’ll be within a few degrees of the record low for May 7 at the Tri-Cities Airport. Here’s a look at the forecast lows for your neighborhood. Assuming we clear out enough, and the wind dies down, we will have some patchy frost.

Believe it or not, Mother Nature gives us an even colder dose of air for the weekend.

A couple more frosts, even freezing temperatures, are expected Saturday and Sunday morning. More record lows may be in jeopardy, especially Sunday morning.

