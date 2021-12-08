Storm Team 11: Cold tonight, Warmer soon

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a warm up the rest of the week before another cold shot of air later in the weekend and the very beginning of next week. We will see some rain Friday and especially Saturday. Next week looks pretty dry with another warm up on the way.



Warming Up After Thursday Morning

Clear tonight and quite cold. A few high clouds toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.



Clouds Thursday morning should give way to more sunshine by mid afternoon. Pretty nice with highs in the 50s outside of the mountains, around 56 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Clouds increase later Thursday night. Not quite as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.



Warm with Showers Around Friday, Better Rain Chance Saturday

Mostly cloudy Friday. Occasional showers are anticipated with a few quick downpours possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Cloudy with rain moving in Saturday. There is an 80% chance of rain, especially between mid morning and mid afternoon as of now. We could have a few thunderstorms thanks to very warm air through midday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in most spots. The higher elevations will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.



Another Cool Down

Colder air funnels in Saturday night. Lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny Sunday. Highs in the 40s.



Followed by Another Warm Up

Highs in the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Needless to say, warm weather will be more or less the theme for the foreseeable future.