Storm Team 11: Cold through Monday with clouds from time to time, Chance for sprinkles or flurries

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a cold next 48 hours before a nice big warm up moves our way! A weak system gives us more clouds by tomorrow with a slight chance of light rain, sprinkles or flurries late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. The first half of next week looks dry, which will allow for warmer temperatures to settle into the region.



Cold with More Clouds the Rest of the Weekend

Mostly clear this evening with high clouds on the increase later tonight and toward morning. Cold with a low of 25 to 28 degrees.



Times of sun and clouds Sunday. A cool and blustery day ahead of our next cold front. Just a very limited amount of moisture present will give us about a 20% chance of shower or a sprinkle, especially north of the Tri-Cities. Winds will be out of the south and west between 10 and 20 mph with some higher gusts. Highs in the mid to upper 40s in most spots, low 50s in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy Sunday night. There is a 30% chance of light rain mixing with a little snow mainly in eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and the mountains of east Tennessee and North Carolina. That wraps up by daybreak Monday. Lows near 30 or 32 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 20s elsewhere.



Chill Gets Reinforced Briefly Monday

More sunshine Monday, especially by midday. Chilly with highs mostly in the low to mid 40s, upper 30s in the mountains. We will be dry.



Big Warm Up Coming

Mostly sunny Tuesday. Warming up with a high around 60 to 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities as high pressure starts to control our weather.



Even warmer Wednesday with highs in the 60s across the region, mid to upper 60s for most.



Late Next Week

Scattered showers are in the forecast Thursday as our next system slides through the area. This will allow for a noticeable cool down. Highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s.



Have a great rest of the weekend!