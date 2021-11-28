Storm Team 11: Cold start to the workweek before a steady warm up kicks in



Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a cold Sunday night and Monday. A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon and continues through the rest of the workweek. There is a slight chance of a shower as early as Wednesday. That slight potential continues through Friday and even Saturday. Rain chances may pick up toward late in the weekend or early next week.



Cold Tonight and Monday

There will be a few passing clouds around tonight. Quite cold with a low between 20 and 23 degrees.



Mostly sunny Monday. A few high clouds. Chilly with a high in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees across the area, around 42 to 44 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday night. Occasional clouds around. Still cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.



Warming Up

Plenty of sun most of Tuesday with some more clouds possible later in the day and at night. Milder in the afternoon. The high around 54 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 40s to near 50 degrees elsewhere.



Next Rain Chance?

We’ll be in and out of the clouds starting Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week it looks like with times of sunshine. Moisture looks fairly limited in our region. However, there is a very slight chance of rain most days during this stretch because of a few weak systems in the vicinity. It appears our best rain chance may not come until Sunday or next Monday. Stay tuned as we become confident in the forecast. It is becoming more evident that warmer air will settle in mid to late week with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

