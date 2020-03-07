Storm Team 11: Cold start to the weekend but sunshine returns

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

March 6, 2020

Cloudy, cold and windy tonight with scattered snow showers expected. Another inch or two of snow possible through early Saturday in the higher elevations. The low near 28 degrees. It will feel like the teens though at times when you factor in the wind. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 7 AM Saturday for the mountains. Be careful on untreated roads along with bridges and overpasses. There could be some slick spots.

Snow flurries and clouds Saturday morning will give way to mostly sunny conditions by late morning or early afternoon. The high at 49 degrees.

Starry skies. Very cold Saturday night with a low of 25 degrees. Don't forget to turn your clocks AHEAD one hour before you go to bed.

Mostly sunny much of the day Sunday with a warmer afternoon. The high near 62 degrees. More clouds are expected toward the end of the day.

Forecast highs remain in the 60s much of next week in the Tri-Cities. Showers return Tuesday and that's sticking out as our best rain chance of the week right now.

Enjoy your weekend!