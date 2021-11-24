Storm Team 11: Cold start, mild midday on Thanksgiving ahead of the rain

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a pretty nice Thanksgiving Day before the rain moves in during the evening and overnight. A brief period of wintry mix is possible overnight before some of us see light snow showers and flurries first thing Friday morning. The first half of the weekend looks dry. There may be another weak system that clips us Sunday into early Monday with a period of rain mixing with a very light amount of snow again. Heading into next week, a slight warming trend is expected.



Dry and Cold Tonight

For tonight, we’ll have passing clouds. Another cold night. Not quite as cold as last night. The low around 26 degrees in the colder valleys, low to mid 30s in many other spots.



Sun to Clouds Thanksgiving Ahead of Late Day Rain

Sun and a few high clouds Thursday morning kick off Thanksgiving Day. Warming up quickly throughout the morning. Turning breezy with showers as early as mid to late afternoon in our western communities. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day. For most, rain holds of until after sunset. Highs in the 50s, around 55 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Rain Thursday Night, Ends as Some Light Snow Friday Morning

Cloudy and blustery Thursday night. There is an 80% chance of rain. Cold air meets up with a little moisture and we could see some light snow on the back side of the system early Friday and Friday morning. The best chance of a light dusting or up to an inch of snow is in the highest elevations.



The sun returns Friday afternoon. It will be a chilly and breezy day though as we top out in the low 40s.



Weekend Forecast

Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the 40s, near 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



A quick moving system is expected to bring in more clouds Sunday. Watch for a slight chance of a rain/snow mix, especially north of the Tri-Cities. Flurries are still possible early Monday before the moisture moves out.