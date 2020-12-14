LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Cold rain to a wintry mountain mix

Rain and Wintry Mix

Cool and wet conditions this morning with widespread rain throughout the region likely through sunrise.

We can expect a change to a wintry mix and snow in E/SE KY and northern SW VA by mid-morning with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible. The rest of the Blue Ridge of E TN and W NC will also see a change to a wintry mix and snow mid-morning through midday with accumulations up to 2 inches possible for elevations over 3000 ft. Tri-Cities remains rain through the morning.

Next Rain/Snow Maker

Another low pressure system will impact the region Wednesday, with rain likely for the Tri-Cities, and a wintry mix for the higher elevations. Most significant accumulations will stay north of the Tri-Cities region, while elevations over 3000 to 4000 ft could see another 1 to 3 inches.

