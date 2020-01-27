Storm Team 11: Cold Rain, Mountain Snow

STORM TEAM 11
Cold and Wet
Showers are expected this morning into this afternoon with chilly 30’s to low 40’s. Rain will mix with snow showers in the mountains where accumulations are expected above 3000 ft. Interactive radar available here
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains today and tonight
Cloudy and Chilly
Don’t expect much sunshine the next few days with a mainly cloudy set-up tis week. Our next chance for light rain and snow is expected late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by another system Friday and into the weekend.
