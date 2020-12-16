Storm Team 11: Cold rain in Tri-Cities, icy mix in the mountains

Freezing Rain to Rain

Moisture continues to override a shallow layer of cold air allowing for a chance of rain to freeze on bridges and overpasses. So far this morning, temperatures have remained above freezing in the immediate Tri-Cities area, so most roads will be wet and not icy.

Air temperatures are colder in the mountains and into parts of SW VA, especially in rural areas of Washington county and Russell county VA where icy spots will be possible.

The greatest risk for icy conditions remains in the mountains, where temperatures in the 20’s will certainly lead to more significant ice accumulation on roads and powerlines. Road conditions improve this afternoon with temperatures getting warmer. Latest radar available here

Winter Cold Continues

Flurries and light snow showers will linger into Thursday with only minor accumulations in the highest of elevations.

Weekend Outlook

We start the weekend with sunshine and seasonable conditions, while a fast moving disturbance will bring us a slight rain threat for Sunday.