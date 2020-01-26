Storm Team 11: Cold rain in the valleys with snow accumulation in the higher elevations by early Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

January 26, 2020



We’re quickly clouding up again tonight after a brief break of sunshine midday Sunday. Our next weather maker will give us sprinkles, light sleet or flurries in spots during the evening with more noteworthy precipitation especially after midnight. It’ll be light rain for most, but sleet switching to snow is expected in the higher elevations. Those above 4,000 feet can expect pretty much all snow showers. The low near 39 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Cloudy skies Monday with a cold rain likely before 2 p.m. in the valleys. Scattered snow showers on the way mainly in the mountains with the best chance of accumulation starting at 3,500 feet. Along the spine of the Appalachians, an average of 1 to 2 inches of snow is forecast from Whitetop Mountain in Virginia southward.



A couple spots could see 3 to 4 inches of snow particularly above 4,500 feet near the Tennessee/Virginia/North Carolina line. A light dusting to a half inch is possible on some of the peaks in the rest of southwest Virginia. It could switch to a wintry mix briefly later in the day even in the higher elevations. The high Monday in the Tri-Cities at 45 degrees.

Generally overcast Monday night. While most of the moisture will have moved out, flurries are possible in spots. The low around 34 degrees.



Still chilly and pretty gloomy Tuesday with a few mountain flurries possible. A decent chance of some sunshine during the afternoon. A high of 43 degrees.



Another quick moving system could spit out rain or snow showers Tuesday night/Wednesday depending on your elevation as we stay in the pretty steady in the 30s to mid 40s. As of Sunday evening, there’s a 30% chance of precipitation.

A little milder with more sun possible Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

More moisture could approach us by next weekend. The question is will cold air win out or will it stay a little too warm to support more snow across the region. Stay tuned!