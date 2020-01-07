Storm Team 11: Cold Rain along with a Mountain Mix This Morning

STORM TEAM 11

Today

A cold rain is expected area wide this morning with snow mixing in over the mountains. Accumulations are possible between now and midday for elevations over 3000 ft, with up to 2 inches. No accumulation for Tri-Cities.

Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will not impact the region until late Friday and into the weekend with a spring-like set-up. Showers will be possible late Friday, becoming more likely Saturday along with very warm and windy conditions.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf