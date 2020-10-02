Storm Team 11: Cold night with frost possible early Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, October 2, 2020



Generally clear skies tonight. Temperatures start off in the 50s for high school football before dropping into the 40s for the second half. Frost is possible toward morning. The best chances are in the higher elevations of east Tennessee, North Carolina up into southwest Virginia. A low of 37 degrees.



Sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. The fall feel continues. A high of 65 degrees with 50s in the mountains.



Clouds increase Sunday with a chance of showers late Sunday and Sunday night. A high of 68 degrees.



Temperatures slowly begin to moderate next week as we stay relatively dry.



Have a great weekend!