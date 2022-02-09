Storm Team 11: Cold morning, breezy and mild afternoon

Warming Up

After a cold winter morning, get ready to enjoy another beautiful day along with warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40’s in the mountains to the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Staying Mild

Despite a cold front moving through tonight, don’t expect much change as temperatures will stay mainly in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 40’s in the mountains under a partly cloudy sky.

Next Weather System

A system moves in this weekend offering some late day showers Saturday. A colder air mass settles into the area Sunday, and combined with some moisture, light snow will be around Sunday. Only light accumulations are possible mainly in the mountains with this system, but it will be colder with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

